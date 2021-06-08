D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 255,398 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teekay by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

NYSE:TK opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.40 million, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.