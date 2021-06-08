D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

