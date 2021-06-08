Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,703 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $103,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $364,002,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,414,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,808,871.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,372,995. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

