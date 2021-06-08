Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.69 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $58,462.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00072978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00994687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.38 or 0.09661360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051055 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.