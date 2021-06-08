Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $217,332.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $180.64 million and approximately $217,332.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00008622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00967751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.41 or 0.09511564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 66,346,594 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

