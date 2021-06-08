DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $158,709.88 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $158,709.88 and approximately $192.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00073015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00985264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.33 or 0.09758808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050796 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

