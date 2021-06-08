Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DBTX opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $226.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,735,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,501,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

