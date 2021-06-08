Deeper Network Price Down 24.8% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $30.49 million and $3.25 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00255444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00228340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.01165328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,376.39 or 1.00527288 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

