Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to report $55.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $56.30 million. Despegar.com posted sales of -$9.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $324.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

DESP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. 277,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.56. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $10,233,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,845,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

