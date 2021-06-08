Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $24.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 867,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.