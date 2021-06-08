Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.49 ($67.64).

DPW opened at €57.17 ($67.26) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.42.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

