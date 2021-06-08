Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.