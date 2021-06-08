Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts recently commented on DWHHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of DWHHF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

