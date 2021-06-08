Devro plc (DVO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30 on July 20th

Devro plc (LON:DVO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DVO stock opened at GBX 210.25 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Devro has a 1 year low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.36 ($2.84). The company has a market cap of £351.01 million and a PE ratio of 15.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift bought 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954 ($13,004.96). Also, insider Rohan Cummings bought 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Insiders have bought a total of 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,880 over the last 90 days.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

