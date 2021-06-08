Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,246,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $89.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.24.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

