DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 21,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,781. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

