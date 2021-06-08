Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

DSX has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 718,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,905. The company has a market cap of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.31. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

