DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

NYSE DKS opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

