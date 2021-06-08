DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.
NYSE DKS opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
