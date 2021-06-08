Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Down 25.3% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $366,516.63 and approximately $109.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.33 or 0.00732042 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003180 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

