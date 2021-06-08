Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 423,180 shares of company stock valued at $64,580,329 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.