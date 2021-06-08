Digital Reserve Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $436,413.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00196239 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001344 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

