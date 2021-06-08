DigitalBits Hits 1-Day Volume of $341,169.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and approximately $341,169.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00500166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.01417163 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,377,240 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

