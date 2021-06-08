Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Rite Aid worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 225,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RAD. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Rite Aid stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.