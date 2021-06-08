Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Computer Task Group worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.