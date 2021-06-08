Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.17 Million Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,190,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 258,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.45 million, a P/E ratio of -30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

