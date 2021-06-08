Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 371,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $877,269.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

