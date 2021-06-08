Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 154,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Shares of FTK stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.