Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIISY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.2069 per share. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

