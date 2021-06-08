Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000.

NYSEARCA TMV traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.90. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

