DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Head to Head Review

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -11.54% -16.20% -10.08% Materialise -4.70% -3.07% -1.25%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00 Materialise 1 1 1 0 2.00

DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $3.96, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. Materialise has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Materialise.

Volatility and Risk

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Materialise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 1.77 -$11.30 million ($0.13) -26.92 Materialise $209.16 million 7.13 -$8.14 million ($0.07) -407.00

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. Materialise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Materialise beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. It has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; Corin Ltd.; and Fluidda, as well as a partnership with Sigma Labs, Inc. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

