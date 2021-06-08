Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 12,108,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,176 shares of company stock worth $20,123,211. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.