DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $44.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH opened at $44.41 on Friday. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

