DMScript Reaches One Day Volume of $438,520.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $438,520.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00065948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00254155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00228634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.84 or 0.01208050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.94 or 1.00240496 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars.

