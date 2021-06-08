Dock Hits Market Capitalization of $52.05 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $52.05 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00110961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00980942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.37 or 0.09873566 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

