Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after buying an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

D traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.