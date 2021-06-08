Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donaldson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

