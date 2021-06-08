DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.59.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,168,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,017,219 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.76. 2,957,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,222. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion and a PE ratio of -18.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.67. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.