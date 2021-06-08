Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
About Dowa
Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.
