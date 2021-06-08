Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $$18.40 during midday trading on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.8243 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

