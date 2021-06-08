E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 3,525,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETWO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

