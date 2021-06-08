Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. Eaton reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,381. Eaton has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

