Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of EVN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $14.16.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
