eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,703 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 134,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $77,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

