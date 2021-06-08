Edwin C. Sparks Sells 28,521 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 1,260,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,667. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

