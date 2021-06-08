Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $133.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,939. Elastic has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,347,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

