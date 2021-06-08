Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 964.50 ($12.60).

ECM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 1,028.48 ($13.44) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,035.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

