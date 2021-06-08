Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Hits $452,823.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $150.53 million and $452,823.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 156.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,870,531,068 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

