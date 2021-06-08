Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $80,200.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 265,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,057. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.72.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
