Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $164.51 and a twelve month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.