Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.12. The company had a trading volume of 102,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

